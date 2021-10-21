Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Shares of BNED opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $539.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 27,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.