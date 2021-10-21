Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $404,000 Investment in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,662,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,595 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $16,169,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $8,140,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,616,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 541,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAR opened at $15.19 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. Analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

