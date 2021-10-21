Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 660,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 539,506 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,731,292.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 984,973 shares of company stock worth $63,235,433 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

