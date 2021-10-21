Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 370 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX stock opened at $105.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,141.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,794 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.