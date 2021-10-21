Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Shares of PSA opened at $322.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

