Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.11.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 185.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 39.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 37.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

