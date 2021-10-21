Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 134,242 Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TTP opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

