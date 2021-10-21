Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 79,025 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -158.76 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.