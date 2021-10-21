Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 149,857 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 149,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

