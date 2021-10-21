Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.