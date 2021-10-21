Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 232,644 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,644 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 126,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,331,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 164,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

