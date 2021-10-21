Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

WAFD has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after acquiring an additional 230,392 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 301.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,895 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after acquiring an additional 302,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

