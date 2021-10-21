Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Capital One Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

