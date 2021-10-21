Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Southern Company Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Southern in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion.

SO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

SO stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

