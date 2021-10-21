Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Lifted by Analyst

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Dominion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on D. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

D opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

