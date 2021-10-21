Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

