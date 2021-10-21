Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Shares of TSE:EXN opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$60.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. Excellon Resources has a one year low of C$1.59 and a one year high of C$4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$11.94 million for the quarter.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

