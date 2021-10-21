Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Cut by Analyst

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for iHeartMedia in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IHRT. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

