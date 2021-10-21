Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Cut by Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$51.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

Shares of LIF opened at C$36.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$23.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

