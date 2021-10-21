Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Raised by Analyst

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

