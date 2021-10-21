Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Cut by Analyst

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. NorthWestern has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

