Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of WLL opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $70.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -122.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

