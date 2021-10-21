Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Issued By Raymond James

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $499.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in North American Construction Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.