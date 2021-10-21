Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

