Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Reduced by Analyst

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Howard Hughes in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%.

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138,343 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $6,247,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

