Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Announces Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,259. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion and a PE ratio of -72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.