Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.04)-(0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $296-298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.93 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

NYSE:XM traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.09. 99,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion and a PE ratio of -72.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

