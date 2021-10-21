Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Raised to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.08.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $67,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $45,050,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $40,028,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

