Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.81 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 87,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion and a PE ratio of -73.73.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XM shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

