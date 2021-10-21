Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.21, but opened at $47.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 45,696 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $91,766,000. VGI Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after acquiring an additional 339,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $67,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,102,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.73.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

