Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $85,800.49 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $85,800.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

