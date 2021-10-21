Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 148.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 178.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 92,763 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 173,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

