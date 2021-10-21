Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,529 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Archrock were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 12.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 2.21. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

