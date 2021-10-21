Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $616,000 Investment in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nevro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nevro by 1,523.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 50.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,833,000 after acquiring an additional 90,894 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 38.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 318,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,495,000 after acquiring an additional 87,967 shares during the period.

Get Nevro alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.