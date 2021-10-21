Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $637,000 Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $62,251.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,868 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,455,181 in the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.