Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce $2.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $4.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.26 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.24. 68,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,683. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,881,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after acquiring an additional 378,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

