Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-13.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45-10.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.13 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.500-$13.900 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $146.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

