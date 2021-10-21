Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.55% of Kernel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,228,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,381,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,330,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

KRNL stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.