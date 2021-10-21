Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Aequi Acquisition worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,757,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,340,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,238,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,433,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

ARBG stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

