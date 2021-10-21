Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,711 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

NYSE IPOF opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.