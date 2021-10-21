Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.90 Million in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.67% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $5,826,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $1,462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $1,394,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $459,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

