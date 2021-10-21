Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.83 Million in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ARRW stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.