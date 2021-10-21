Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.90 Million in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 504,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCLE. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth $229,000.

SCLE stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

