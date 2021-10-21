Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.18 Million in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 533,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,051,000.

SSAA stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

