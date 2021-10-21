Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.79 Million in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $10,054,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $1,440,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $390,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $2,191,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $238,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.