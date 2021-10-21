Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $8.35 Million in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 866,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMGM stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

