Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 400,000 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.80% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCRN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.