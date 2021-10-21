Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 645,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMMU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Aries I Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

