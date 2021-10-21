Raj B. Upadhyaya Sells 2,056 Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $19,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $9.30 on Thursday. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Separately, TheStreet raised SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SigmaTron International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

