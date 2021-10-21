Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of RRC opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

